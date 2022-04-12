Zelensky: We take seriously statements by occupiers about possible use of chemical weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he seriously considers statements by Russian propagandists about the possibility of the use of chemical weapons by the military of the Russian Federation in Mariupol.

"Today, a new statement was made by the invaders, which indicates that they are preparing a new stage of terror against Ukraine and our defenders. One of the mouthpieces of the invaders said that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We are considering this as seriously as possible," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday night.

Against this background, he reminded world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military had already been discussed.

"And already at that time it meant that it was necessary to respond to Russian aggression much tougher and faster," the president said.