Facts

16:16 11.04.2022

Enemy almost finishes preparations for offensive in Donbas, hostilities may start soon – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

1 min read
Russia has almost finished preparing for an offensive in Donbas, military operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions may start in the near future, spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"According to our information, the enemy has moved to the phase of completing the resumption of its units and their transfer to the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We predict that active hostilities will start in these territories somewhere in the near future. At the same time, the Ukrainian army is ready. We cannot predict when this will happen, there are reports from Western sources. At the same time, the enemy has almost finished preparing for an offensive operation," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, the spokesperson said the number of Russian troops along the contact line has recently increased significantly in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and will continue to increase.

