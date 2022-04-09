Facts

12:39 09.04.2022

'Net' sale of foreign currency by NBU falls by half this week

'Net' sale of foreign currency by NBU falls by half this week

In the week from April 4 to 8, the National Bank of Ukraine again sold more currencies than it bought: dollars - by $211 million, euros - by EUR 84.9 million, which, however, is more than two times less than a week earlier, when "net" sales amounted to $282.1 million and EUR 299.8 million.

According to the NBU on its website, this week it bought only $11.5 million and EUR 5.5 million, while the sale amounted to $222.5 million and EUR 90.3 million.

As reported, in the first week and a half after the war was started by Russia on February 24, the "net" purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank amounted to $690.3 million and EUR 20 million, since the ban on the purchase of foreign currency had just been introduced, and the list of critical imports had not yet been significantly expanded.

However, in the following weeks, the volume of currency purchases by the central bank began to fall, while the volume of its sale increased. At the same time, last week was the first when the growth trend of "net" sales stopped, and its volumes even slightly decreased compared to the previous week: to the equivalent of $611.9 million from $618.6 million a week earlier, and this week they fell twice at once.

Ukraine's international reserves as of April 1, 2022, according to preliminary data, amounted to $28,107 billion (in equivalent), which is 2% more than at the beginning of March ($27,538 billion).

Tags: #currency
