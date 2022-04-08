There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

As a result of a night missile strike on Krasnosilka village, there are dead and wounded, the enemy also struck near Odesa during the day, no one was injured, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko said.

"Last night, the enemy struck from the Bastion coastal missile system at the village of Krasnosilka in our region, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. Infrastructure facilities have been damaged. Also today, the enemy launched a missile strike near Odesa, fortunately, there are no casualties," Marchenko said in a video message published on the Telegram channel.

