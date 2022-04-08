New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

The UK has imposed personal sanctions against two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, the daughters of President Putin, and Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, daughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes," the UK government's press service said.

The UK has coordinated these sanctions with the United States.

The UK government also said that, according a new analysis, the previously imposed sanctions had a devastating effect on the Russian economy.

"The analysis shows Russia is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union, as estimates for Russia's GDP growth in 2022 now range from -8.5% to -15%. Longer term, expert predictions suggest a continuing economic hit, with GDP growth depressed as the country is cut off from Western technology. The Kremlin faces tough choices at home as a result of its aggression abroad. Sanctions imposed in response to Putin's abhorrent actions have triggered rapid inflation, with average consumer prices up 8.67% since the invasion," the government said.

Foreign Secretary of the UK Liz Truss said that the package of sanctions hits the Russian elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy.

"But we need to do more. Through the G7, we are working with partners to end the use of Russian energy and further hit Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of cash," Truss said.