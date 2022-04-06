Facts

Advisors to seven countries' leaders ready to discuss security guarantees list for Ukraine –

Advisors to seven countries' leaders, including the United States, Great Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France and Israel, are ready to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"There will definitely be a meeting, as it was confirmed by representatives of the guarantor countries in the future. This applies to the United States, Great Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France, Israel. These are not all guarantors, but I named those countries that are already ready to come and discuss a list of security guarantees," Zelensky said in an interview with the Turkish Habertürk TV channel.

He said it is important for Ukraine to know what kind of guarantees these countries are willing to accept.

"They have different views. Some of them are ready for anything, for full support. And some not for full support. Therefore, we need a joint meeting with these countries at the level of advisers who will talk about a future document, guarantees of our sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," he said, adding that, "when Ukraine is satisfied with everything in the document, a meeting with the Russian side will take place."

The head of state also said that a meeting with the advisors to seven countries' leaders should be held in the near future. "And then, just as quickly, with Russia, because there is a war going on in Ukraine," he said.

