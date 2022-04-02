Meeting of Ukrainian, Russian presidents 'with high probability' to be held in Turkey

Presidents of Ukraine and Russia Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin "with a high degree of probability" will meet in Turkey, head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks David Arakhamia said during a telethon on Ukrainian television on Saturday.

According to him, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "called both us and Vladimir Putin yesterday, and he seemed to confirm for his part that they were ready to organize a meeting in the near future."

"Neither the date nor the place is known, but we believe that the place with a high degree of probability will be Istanbul or Ankara," Arakhamia said.