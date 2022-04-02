Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych called on the citizens of Ukraine to return to normal life in those settlements where possible and get to work, stressing that this is the most effective way for civilians to help the front.

"I have a special appeal to you at the request of our economic bloc. The economic bloc of both the government and the President's Office and, accordingly, the MPs of the Verkhovna Rada calls on everyone to return to normal life or close to normal life, where possible. In those areas that are liberated from the enemy, and even more so in the cities of central Ukraine, western Ukraine, where there is no threat," Arestovych said at a briefing on Saturday.

According to him, economic recovery is critical for restoring normal socio-political life in the country. "On my own behalf, I can add that returning to everyday habits, including going to work, greatly contributes to the restoration of the psyche, health and the onset of peace and harmony in our cities," the adviser to the head of the President's Office said.

"The one who goes to work now helps the front in the most effective way and helps our joint victory. The slogan of the day is: go to work - help the front, help Ukraine," Arestovych said.