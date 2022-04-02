Facts

16:43 02.04.2022

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

2 min read
Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych called on the citizens of Ukraine to return to normal life in those settlements where possible and get to work, stressing that this is the most effective way for civilians to help the front.

"I have a special appeal to you at the request of our economic bloc. The economic bloc of both the government and the President's Office and, accordingly, the MPs of the Verkhovna Rada calls on everyone to return to normal life or close to normal life, where possible. In those areas that are liberated from the enemy, and even more so in the cities of central Ukraine, western Ukraine, where there is no threat," Arestovych said at a briefing on Saturday.

According to him, economic recovery is critical for restoring normal socio-political life in the country. "On my own behalf, I can add that returning to everyday habits, including going to work, greatly contributes to the restoration of the psyche, health and the onset of peace and harmony in our cities," the adviser to the head of the President's Office said.

"The one who goes to work now helps the front in the most effective way and helps our joint victory. The slogan of the day is: go to work - help the front, help Ukraine," Arestovych said.

Tags: #work #restoration #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 02.04.2022
Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

18:01 02.04.2022
Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

17:56 02.04.2022
Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

17:22 02.04.2022
Ukraine spends about $10 bln for month of hostilities

Ukraine spends about $10 bln for month of hostilities

15:57 02.04.2022
Ukraine extends deadline for confirming intellectual property rights for 90 days after war

Ukraine extends deadline for confirming intellectual property rights for 90 days after war

14:58 02.04.2022
As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

09:44 02.04.2022
Some 158 children killed, than more 254 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine – PGO

Some 158 children killed, than more 254 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine – PGO

21:02 01.04.2022
World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

20:47 01.04.2022
Rada at first reading backs 50% increase in some taxes for intl companies refused to leave Russian market – MP

Rada at first reading backs 50% increase in some taxes for intl companies refused to leave Russian market – MP

20:40 01.04.2022
Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

LATEST

Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

Ukrainian, Japanese FMs meet in Warsaw, discussing steps to apply additional sanctions against Russia

Some 35 killed as result of enemy missile hitting Mykolaiv Regional State Administration – Emergency Service

Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

Either direct embargo on all energy resources or closure of ports for Russia to help bring down Russian economy, stop killing of Ukrainians

Zelensky holds talks with President of Latvia, thanks for significant support

Turkey ready to help in evacuation from Mariupol by sea - media

Enemy projectile damages gas pipeline to two villages in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region - city council

Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD