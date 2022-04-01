EU culture ministers oppose Russian aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

The Ministers of Culture of the Council of Europe expressed their full solidarity with Ukraine and condemned Russia's armed attack, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said following a conference in Strasbourg.

"The EU Ministers of Culture expressed their full solidarity that culture cannot be apolitical. My colleagues strongly condemned Russia's armed attack on Ukraine in violation of international law and called on Russia to immediately and unconditionally stop its military operations in Ukraine," the minister's press service said, citing Oleksandr Tkachenko.

It is noted that during the conference, the participants adopted a relevant declaration. In particular, it refers to the readiness (including financial) to help Ukraine because of the threat to cultural heritage, its urgent preservation, using all the possibilities of the Council of Europe conventions and other legal and legislative acts in the field of culture.

In addition, the ministers discussed supporting affected artists, cultural, heritage and creativity workers, and scientists from Ukraine through cultural cooperation programs.

"The conference participants agreed to support the initiatives to hold the Year of Ukrainian Culture in Europe, attracting immigrants from Ukraine, in the spirit of the European Cultural Convention and the Faro Convention," the ministry said.