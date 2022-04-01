Hostomel administration head urges residents not to try to return: village in zone of enemy shelling

Hostomel remains in the zone of enemy shelling, it is dangerous to return to the village, head of Hostomel Village Military Administration Taras Dumenko has said.

"Hostomel is in the zone of enemy shelling. It is impossible to return there. At the moment, it is very dangerous in Hostomel. In addition, a large number of mines and shells have been recorded there," he said in a video message posted on Facebook.

"Please, for the sake of your safety, do not try to get into Hostomel," Dumenko urged.