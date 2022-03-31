Export of Ukrainian electricity has positive effect for Poland – European Commissioner for Energy

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson believes that electricity exports from Ukraine have a positive effect on Poland, the Energy Ministry said.

"Kadri Simson said that Ukraine, after synchronization, is already becoming an important factor in the reliable operation of the European energy system. She said the auctions launched for the export of electricity from Ukraine to Poland had a very positive effect on the energy supply of the latter," the ministry said in a statement following an online meeting with European Commissioner for Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko on Thursday.

According to the statment, the parties also discussed issues of compliance with the nuclear safety of Ukraine and Europe in the context of the visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Ukraine.

Haluschenko, referred to by the ministry's press service, during the meeting said the head of the IAEA recognizes Ukraine's significant potential in nuclear energy.

At the same time, the minister said the presence of Russian troops at nuclear facilities not only threatens nuclear safety, but can also cross out the prospects for the development of the Ukrainian nuclear sector.

In addition, the Energy Minister once again said that Ukraine can help European countries "jump off the hook" of Russian fossil fuels, in particular by providing its underground gas storage facilities and electricity supplies.

"Coordination of the position of Ukraine and Europe is very important for ensuring nuclear and energy security," Haluschenko said.