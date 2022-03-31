World Association of Nuclear Operators transfers all Ukrainian NPPs to Paris center - Energoatom

The World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) has transferred the operator of all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, Energoatom, from the Moscow to the Paris center.

"Today, March 31, 2022, the WANO Governing Board at its meeting supported the application of Energoatom and decided to transfer the company, along with all its plants and nuclear power units, to the Paris association center," the Ukrainian NPP operator said on Telegram.

The company noted that Ukrainian nuclear power plants have been part of the WANO Moscow center since the establishment of this organization in 1989.

Now Zaporizhia NPP (6 VVER-1000 units), Rivne NPP (2 VVER-440 units, 2 VVER-1000 units), Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP (3 VVER-1000 units), Khmelnytsky NPP (2 VVER-1000 units), are transferred to the Paris center, Energoatom said.

According to its data, WANO unites all nuclear power plant operators in the world and promotes the exchange of experience in operating nuclear power plants so that members of the association can work together to achieve the highest level of safety and reliability in the operation of their nuclear power plants.