USA, Czech Republic taking steps to reduce energy reliance on Russia – Department of State

The United States and the Czech Republic are jointly trying to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources, the parties said in a joint statement following the talks in Prague, which were held as part of the strategic dialogue between the two countries.

"The United States and the Czech Republic are taking steps to reduce reliance on Russian oil, natural gas, and nuclear fuel by diversifying sources of energy, expanding our already strong cooperation on nuclear power, and reducing consumption in line with our shared climate goals," the U.S. State Department said in the press release on Wednesday.

According to the document, Washington and Prague agree that "enhancing energy security" against the backdrop of current geopolitical events is "more urgent than ever."

In addition, the parties said that "Beijing's position also remains under our close scrunity" regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, the U.S. and EU authorities announced the creation of a joint working group to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy resources.

According to a White House statement, the task of this group is to ensure Ukraine's energy security, as well as prepare the EU for the next winter period, while supporting the EU's goal to end dependence on Russian energy.

As part of the initiative, the United States will seek to provide the EU market with at least 15 billion cubic meters of additional liquefied natural gas in 2022.