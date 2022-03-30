Facts

19:09 30.03.2022

Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is prerequisite for talks to end of Russian-Ukrainian war - Mejlis

2 min read
The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people insists on the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as the main condition for negotiating with representatives of the Russian Federation.

According to head of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov, on the night of March 29, 2022, an online meeting of members of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people was held with the participation of the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, MP Mustafa Dzhemilev.

The meeting participants listened to Dzhemilev’s information about the meeting on March 29, 2022 in Istanbul between members of the Ukrainian delegation and representatives of the Russian delegation and exchanged views on the positions of the parties voiced during the meeting.

"According to the results of the meeting of members of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, decisions were made, the implementation of which is entrusted to head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov," the report says.

At the same time, members of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people drew the attention of all politicians of Ukraine and the Ukrainian society as a whole to the unchanging position of the highest representative body of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people - the Mejlis, set out in a statement dated March 18, 2022 on the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war started by the Russian Federation on February 20, 2014, which states that the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people proceeds from the fact that a prerequisite for official negotiations by the authorized representatives of Ukraine with representatives of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, as well as with representatives of any involved parties and international organizations on the issue of completing the Russian-Ukrainian war must be a condition for the restoration of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state within the internationally recognized state border, including the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

