According to preliminary data, up to 50 servicemen, 200-300 civilians killed under shelling, during fighting in Irpin

About 200-300 residents of the city of Irpin, Kyiv region, killed during the occupation, street fighting and from shelling in the city, and about 50 servicemen, including 16 territorial defense fighters, were killed during the battles for the city, Mayor of the city Oleksandr Markushyn has said.

"Unfortunately, some 16 fighters from our territorial defense killed. Some 29 fighters were in the hospital. If we add the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then, I think, somewhere in general up to 50 people killed and 100 people were wounded. They are hero, who did not allow the enemy to enter Kyiv," Markushin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

At the same time, answering a question about the number of killed civilians in the city, he said there is no such information at present, specifying that when there were intense battles and shelling, residents buried the dead in yards and parks.

"I think about 200-300 people, unfortunately, killed. A lot of people died under the rubble... No one has cleared the rubble yet... Today, our team, together with the police and the military, was engaged in the removal of dead people," Markushyn said.

The mayor specified that about 30% of the city's residents refused to leave it with the outbreak of the war and survived the fighting and occupation in Irpin.

According to him, some 50% of houses and critical infrastructure have been destroyed in the city. Water supply is already being restored by connecting networks to Kyiv, but power and gas supplies are not yet restored, because it is dangerous.

"Today it is still dangerous in Irpin... We are constantly shelled from the Bucha, Vorzel area, Irpin suffers from Hailstone shelling, mortar shelling, heavy artillery, we are partially shelled from tanks and from small arms. But the perimeter is completely controlled there are no Russian invaders in Irpin with our troops," Markushyn said.

He thanked all law enforcement officers and military personnel who helped defend and recapture the city.