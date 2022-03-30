Some 145 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 145 children killed have been and 222 wounded during full-scale hostilities in Ukraine, which are conducted by Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has reported.

"Children suffered the most in Kyiv - 69, Kharkiv - 49, Donetsk - 54, Chernihiv - 39, Mykolaiv - 30, Luhansk - 28, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 25, Kyiv city - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 regions," the report says.

Due to bombing and shelling, 790 educational institutions have been damaged. Seventy-five of them have been completely destroyed.

"These data are not final, since there is no possibility of inspecting the places of shelling in the areas of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories," the Prosecutor General's Office said.