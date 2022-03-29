Facts

15:56 29.03.2022

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

The United States is preparing new sanctions target Russian warfare capabilities, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.

Washington is planning "to target additional sectors that are critical to the Kremlin's ability to operate its war machine, where a loss of access will ultimately undermine Russia’s ability to build and maintain the tools of war that rely on these inputs," it said in a statement prepared for a conference in London and published on the website of the Treasury.

"In addition to sanctioning companies in sectors that enable the Kremlin's malign activities, we also plan to take actions to disrupt their critical supply chains," Adeyemo said.

The additional sanctions will be taken in coordination with other countries also implementing measures against Moscow, he said.

"These are actions we will take in coordination with the more than 30 partners and allies that have joined our coalition in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Adeyemo said.

In addition, Adeyemo said in a statement that "our Allies and partners are committed to taking additional significant steps to constrain the Russian economy, for as long as Russia’s invasion continues."

Interfax-Ukraine
