10:50 29.03.2022

Bloomberg suspends work in Russia, Belarus

The international news agency Bloomberg News has announced the suspension of its operations in Russia and Belarus over the situation in and around Ukraine.

Bloomberg's customers in the two countries will have no access to any of the company's products, including the terminal and electronic trading platforms, it said.

However, access to the Bloomberg.com website will still be available.

Trading functions for Russian stocks will also be blocked in line with international sanctions, it said.

Stocks of Russian companies were excluded from global stock indexes calculated by Bloomberg on March 9, and bonds will be excluded from the indexes at the end of March.

Bloomberg News said back on March 4 that it was halting the work of its journalistic team in Russia.

The company also said on Monday that it donated $40 million to international charity organizations in support for Ukrainian refugees.

Tags: #bloomberg
