19:40 27.03.2022

Peoples of the world who speak unanimously can stop war in Ukraine together - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to the audience of the Save Ukraine international charity telethon concert, said that the peoples of the world, who speak unanimously, can stop the war in Ukraine together.

"The whole of humanity is thinking what to do with Russia… The peoples who speak unanimously can stop this war together. First: to save Ukraine and freedom in the world. This is a Russian war against will and freedom. Second: we need to arm freedom with jet planes, offensive weapons. Third: more sanctions against Russia, against Russian oil, against Russian banks, against what is attacking our common home. Fourth: let's remain human. Fifth: we need to protect our places, save people through humanitarian corridors, take out those who are suffering from Russian troops," the president said.

At the same time, the head of state noted that "the former world no longer exists."

