Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will be held in Turkey on March 28-30 - Arakhamia

The next round of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will be held in Turkey on March 28-30, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, said.

"Today, at the next round of video talks, it was decided to hold the next live round with the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30. Details later," he wrote on Facebook on Sunday.