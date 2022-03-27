Kuleba calls for boycott of Auchan, Alcampo, Leroy Merlin and Decathlon

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a boycott of Auchan, Alcampo, Leroy Merlin and Decathlon due to the fact that they do not leave the Russian market.

"Apparently, job losses in Russia are more important than the loss of life in Ukraine. If Auchan ignores 139 Ukrainian children murdered during this month of Russian invasion, let us ignore Auchan and all their products. Boycott Auchan, Alcampo, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon ", Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Sunday.