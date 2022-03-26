In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In the shelling of settlements in Donetsk region on March 25 and March 26, 2 people have been killed, 7 have been injured, and some infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported.

"On March 25, 2022, the enemy fired on the cities of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, the town of Ocheretyne, the villages of Nevelske, Katerynivka, Orlivka and Maksymilianivka of the Pokrovsky district. Three women and three men were taken to hospitals with gunshot shrapnel wounds. Private households and fire departments have been damaged. In Mariupol, which suffers colossal human and property losses due to daily shelling by rocket artillery and air bombs, a children's rehabilitation center has been destroyed," the message posted on Facebook said on Saturday.

In addition, "it became known about the death of the head of the art department of the Livoberezhny district house of children's and youth creativity in Mariupol, the leader of the junior correspondent association Lilia Humianova."

It is also reported that "on March 26, 2022, a civilian car, in which a couple of pensioners tried to leave the city of Maryinka to flee from the war, came under fire from the Russian invaders – the man was wounded in his head, the woman died instantly."

Under the procedural leadership of the district prosecutor's offices of Donetsk region, a pretrial investigation is carried out over violations of rules of the warfare (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).