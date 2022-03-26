Facts

20:49 26.03.2022

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

2 min read
In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In the shelling of settlements in Donetsk region on March 25 and March 26, 2 people have been killed, 7 have been injured, and some infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported.

"On March 25, 2022, the enemy fired on the cities of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, the town of Ocheretyne, the villages of Nevelske, Katerynivka, Orlivka and Maksymilianivka of the Pokrovsky district. Three women and three men were taken to hospitals with gunshot shrapnel wounds. Private households and fire departments have been damaged. In Mariupol, which suffers colossal human and property losses due to daily shelling by rocket artillery and air bombs, a children's rehabilitation center has been destroyed," the message posted on Facebook said on Saturday.

In addition, "it became known about the death of the head of the art department of the Livoberezhny district house of children's and youth creativity in Mariupol, the leader of the junior correspondent association Lilia Humianova."

It is also reported that "on March 26, 2022, a civilian car, in which a couple of pensioners tried to leave the city of Maryinka to flee from the war, came under fire from the Russian invaders – the man was wounded in his head, the woman died instantly."

Under the procedural leadership of the district prosecutor's offices of Donetsk region, a pretrial investigation is carried out over violations of rules of the warfare (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #ukraine #victims #war #shelling
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 26.03.2022
Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

20:44 26.03.2022
Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

20:28 26.03.2022
Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

19:59 26.03.2022
Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

19:39 26.03.2022
Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

19:27 26.03.2022
Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

18:10 26.03.2022
Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

17:48 26.03.2022
Civilian toll of war in Ukraine at least 1,104 dead, 1,754 wounded – UN

Civilian toll of war in Ukraine at least 1,104 dead, 1,754 wounded – UN

17:28 26.03.2022
Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

16:56 26.03.2022
Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

LATEST

City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Damage caused to infrastructure facilities in new missile strikes – Lviv mayor

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

Invaders forcibly take doctors, patients out of hospital in Mariupol – Mariupol City Council

Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD