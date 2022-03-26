Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

In a shelling on settlements in Luhansk region, two people have been injured, and about 15 infrastructure facilities have been damaged, Head of Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"In a powerful shelling of Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, about 15 objects have been damaged, including three apartment buildings and eight private residential buildings, a school, outbuildings, garages, and infrastructure facilities. During the shelling, two people have been injured," Haidai wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Also, the head of the Regional State Administration said that a mine in Lysychansk has been streamed out.

"In Lysychansk, the mine has been streamed out, the miners are being raised to the surface," he wrote.

Accurate information about the dead and wounded is still being clarified as shelling continues.