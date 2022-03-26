Facts

16:15 26.03.2022

Chernihiv in operational encirclement, authorities plan to take out seriously wounded – mayor

Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko has said that the city is currently in an operational encirclement and there is no way to arrange humanitarian corridors or take out the wounded.

The enemy deliberately destroyed the bridge connecting the city with Kyiv. The city does not have the opportunity to arrange humanitarian corridors or take out the wounded. The pedestrian bridge is under constant cross-fire, it is dangerous to transport goods through it, it may fall, and people may also die, the mayor said at an online briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.

"The issue of evacuation is also not simple. There is no talk of a mass evacuation yet. We are solving the issue of taking out the seriously wounded by any means. At the local level, we cannot operate on them and guarantee their future life. These are 44 people: both military and civilian, among them are three children," Atroshenko said.

According to him, "the city has been completely destroyed; it is easier to count those houses that still survived; more than 200 civilians were killed, now there are approximately 120,000 citizens in Chernihiv."

"No one is going to hand over the city. If we stood against the Nazis, we do not give up to the Russians either. There is no permanent power in the city. We deliver water by all available methods. Anything that can be repaired, we repair. Volunteers play a big role, providing people with everything they need with extraordinary efforts," Atroshenko said.

