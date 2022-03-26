Facts

11:29 26.03.2022

Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv - Chaus

Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv - Chaus

Russian armed forces continue shelling Chernihiv, head of Chernihiv regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus said.

"The night in Chernihiv is relatively calm. Shelling continues on the same objects as yesterday. That's why, Chernihiv residents, today we don't go anywhere and don't drive," Chaus wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He also said that in Chernihiv region the situation remains unchanged.

"The situation is under control in the districts. Where it can be controlled," Chaus said.

