Facts

14:20 21.03.2022

EU to increase military aid for Ukraine to EUR 1 bln

EU to increase military aid for Ukraine to EUR 1 bln

The European Union will increase assistance to procure weapons for Ukraine up to EUR 1 billion, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced, Die Zeit reported.

"Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Brussels that the EU would increase financial aid for arms deliveries to Ukraine to one billion euros. The federal government will ensure that orders from German companies are implemented quickly," Die Zeit wrote in a Monday article.

