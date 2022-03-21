EU to increase military aid for Ukraine to EUR 1 bln
The European Union will increase assistance to procure weapons for Ukraine up to EUR 1 billion, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced, Die Zeit reported.
"Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Brussels that the EU would increase financial aid for arms deliveries to Ukraine to one billion euros. The federal government will ensure that orders from German companies are implemented quickly," Die Zeit wrote in a Monday article.