Over 3 mln Ukrainians leave for European countries, 11-12 mln people become IDPs – Podoliak

As a result of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, more than 3 million Ukrainians are forced to leave for European countries, 11-12 million people have become internally displaced persons (IDPs), adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"3M+ Ukrainians are forced to flee to European countries. In total, 11-12M IDPs are forced to leave their cities being destroyed by Russian artillery. Just be aware of this figure. Russia destroys the lives of millions of people. Is this not a global humanitarian catastrophe yet?" Podoliak said on Twitter on Monday.