21:04 20.03.2022

War in Ukraine kills at least 902 civilians, 1,459 injured - UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, until 24:00 on March 19, 2022, amounted to 2,361 people (2,246 in the report a day earlier), including 902 dead (847), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reports on Sunday.

"UNHCHR believes that the real numbers are much higher, especially in government-controlled territory, and especially in recent days, as information from some places where there has been intense fighting has been delayed, and many reports are still awaiting confirmation," it said.

According to it, this applies, for example, to Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Severodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"The majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide area of effect, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as rocket and air strikes," the report says.

According to confirmed UN data, 179 men, 134 women, 25 boys and 11 girls died, while the sex of 39 children and 514 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 1,459 injured, there are 22 girls and 16 boys, as well as 60 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared with the previous day, according to the UN, the number of dead children increased by 11, injured - by 20, such tragic figures have never been seen before.

