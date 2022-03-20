Facts

Fire truck blown up by explosive device in Kyiv region, 8 rescuers injured – State Emergency Service

On Saturday, while en route to the village of Novi Petrivtsi, a fire truck with personnel was blown up by an explosive device, eight rescuers have been injured, the State Emergency Service has reported.

"On March 19, while moving from the place of fire extinguishing to the place of refueling a fire truck with water, on the road in the direction of the village of Novi Petrivtsi, a fire truck with personnel was blown up by an explosive device," the State Emergency Service said in a telegram channel on Sunday.

According to the State Emergency Service, due to the explosion, eight rescuers of the Vyshgorod district department of the State Emergency Service have been injured.

"Now our guys are in the hospital with injuries of varying severity. All the necessary qualified assistance was provided," the State Emergency Service said.

 

