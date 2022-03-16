Facts

13:49 16.03.2022

Russian occupiers fire at people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv, at least 10 people killed - Suspilne

1 min read
Russian occupiers fire at people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv, at least 10 people killed - Suspilne

On Wednesday Russian occupiers fired at people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv, as a result of which at least ten people were killed, Suspilne said, citing its correspondent.

"In Chernihiv, in one of the city's residential micro-districts, Russian troops fired on people standing in line for bread. This was reported by Suspilny's correspondent from the scene. According to her, the shelling took place on March 16 at about 10.00. As a result of the shelling, at least ten civilians were killed," the publication said.

Tags: #shell #chernihiv
