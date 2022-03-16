Zelensky signs order on national minute's silence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he had signed an order on a national minute's silence.

"Today I signed an important order. About a national minute's silence in honor of the memory of all those who died in our Patriotic War," he said in a video statement on Wednesday.

"Everyone we lost because of the Russian invasion. Due to the terror unleashed by the occupiers," he said.

"Every morning at 09.00 throughout the territory of our state we will remember the Ukrainians who gave their lives. Military and civilian. Adults and children. Everyone. Everyone who could still live if Russia had not started this war," the president said.