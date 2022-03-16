Occupants in Mariupol herd people to regional hospital, use it as firing position – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Russian invaders in Mariupol had herded the residents to the regional hospital and were using it as a firing position.

"In Mariupol, the occupiers seized a hospital. A regional hospital for intensive treatment. It was already damaged by Russian bombs. Patients and doctors are captured. Residents of neighboring houses were also overtaken inside. More than 400 people were held hostage! And the occupiers use the hospital as a firing position to shell the city," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday.

According to the president, "this is yet another crime of the Russian military against Mariupol is no different from the seizure of the Basayev hospital in Budenovsk."

"Although... It's different. Now it's even meaner... The Russian state has turned into an outright terrorist. And she's not ashamed. But she will answer," he said.