Facts

13:37 16.03.2022

Occupants in Mariupol herd people to regional hospital, use it as firing position – Zelensky

1 min read
Occupants in Mariupol herd people to regional hospital, use it as firing position – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Russian invaders in Mariupol had herded the residents to the regional hospital and were using it as a firing position.

"In Mariupol, the occupiers seized a hospital. A regional hospital for intensive treatment. It was already damaged by Russian bombs. Patients and doctors are captured. Residents of neighboring houses were also overtaken inside. More than 400 people were held hostage! And the occupiers use the hospital as a firing position to shell the city," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday.

According to the president, "this is yet another crime of the Russian military against Mariupol is no different from the seizure of the Basayev hospital in Budenovsk."

"Although... It's different. Now it's even meaner... The Russian state has turned into an outright terrorist. And she's not ashamed. But she will answer," he said.

Tags: #mariupol #zelensky #occupiers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:05 16.03.2022
We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

15:58 16.03.2022
Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

15:53 16.03.2022
Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

15:08 16.03.2022
ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

13:51 16.03.2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'born' from occupation of Crimea in 2014 – Zelensky

Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'born' from occupation of Crimea in 2014 – Zelensky

13:40 16.03.2022
Zelensky signs order on national minute's silence

Zelensky signs order on national minute's silence

13:32 16.03.2022
ICC prosecutor arrives in Ukraine – Zelensky

ICC prosecutor arrives in Ukraine – Zelensky

12:05 16.03.2022
Russian occupiers kill four residents of Donetsk region - head of regional administration

Russian occupiers kill four residents of Donetsk region - head of regional administration

09:06 16.03.2022
Stances presented by Ukrainian, Russian delegations at talks 'become more realistic' – Zelensky

Stances presented by Ukrainian, Russian delegations at talks 'become more realistic' – Zelensky

21:03 15.03.2022
About 20,000 people leave Mariupol in their personal cars along humanitarian corridor - dpty head of President’s Office

About 20,000 people leave Mariupol in their personal cars along humanitarian corridor - dpty head of President’s Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

Russia expelled from Council of Europe

ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

LATEST

Japan sends military aid to Ukraine

ZELENSKY PROPOSES TO CREATE NEW INTL ASSOCIATION OF STATES U24 – UNITED FOR PEACE

Kuleba, Canadian FM discuss ways to strengthen practical support to Ukraine

Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

WE SUGGEST IMPOSING SANCTIONS AGAINST ALL RUSSIAN OFFICIALS WHO REMAIN IN POSITION - ZELENSKY, SPEAKING AT U.S. CONGRESS

Russia conducting brutal attack on our values - Zelensky, speaking in U.S. Congress

U.S. sends air defense systems to Ukraine - CNN

WE NEED AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS, AIRCRAFT - ZELENSKY, SPEAKING AT CONGRESS

USA considering all options to hold Russia accountable for any brutal crimes in Ukraine – embassy

Russia expelled from Council of Europe

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD