18:33 13.03.2022

Some 1,600 people evacuated in Luhansk region - military administration head

Some 1,600 women, children and elderly people from Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Kremenna and Novoaydar were evacuated in Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, reports.

"Some 1,600 residents of Luhansk region have been evacuated. A Little Victory – 1,600 people will soon feel peace and will feel safe. As part of the humanitarian corridor, the evacuation of women, children and the elderly was carried out from the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Kremenna, Novoaydar," he wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, Haidai noted that if it is possible, "if an agreement is reached and there is silence," then on March 14 evacuation of civilians in Luhansk region will continue.

