14:23 12.03.2022

Communities accepting IDPs to receive additional funds from center - Zelensky

The government of Ukraine has decided to compensate local budgets for utility bills when accommodating migrants from the war zone, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Saturday afternoon.

"According to a preliminary assessment, the communities of at least ten regions of Ukraine will receive specific money from the central authorities so that the IDPs are provided with everything," he said.

According to the President, "Now is the time that requires us to be efficient in routine matters as well. Do your job one hundred percent, help colleagues, take care of your loved ones. And at the same time give everything that is needed for our defense. For our defenders."

