13:24 11.03.2022

More than 78 children killed, more than 100 wounded following Russian invasion – Denisova

Since the start of Russia's further invasion, 78 children have died, more than 100 have been injured, Liudmyla Denisova, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, has said.

She said it is still impossible to establish exact data on the number of killed and wounded residents of Mariupol, Volnovakha in the Donetsk region and the city of Irpin in Kyiv region.

Yesterday a father with a 15-year-old son turned to the Brovary hospital from Skibin, Kyiv region, who came under fire from Russian militants in their own car. They have shrapnel wounds.

In Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, 17 secondary schools, children's educational institution No. 25 and outpatient clinic for family medicine No. 6 were damaged due to shelling by Hurricane (Uragan) rockets.

"Such actions of the Russian occupation troops are a direct violation of The Hague and Geneva conventions. The aggressor continues to violate the fundamental rights of children - the right to life and health, guaranteed to every child in the world by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child," Denisova said.

