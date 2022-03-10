Facts

20:27 10.03.2022

More than 80 tonnes of essential goods for refugees from affected regions of Ukraine leave Poland

2 min read

The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation, Metinvest Group and DTEK have teamed up to help Ukrainians affected by Russia's attack on Ukraine - from the first days the foundation decided to undertake the mission of delivering humanitarian aid, the group said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the report, a hub was set up in Poland, in which aid from all over the world is collected and delivered to Ukraine. The first 80 tonnes of essential goods are already being sent to Ukraine.

The cargo that will now be moving to Zaporizhia includes water, cereals, pasta, tea and coffee, instant soups. Aid comes from different countries, sorted by affiliation and will be sent in batches to those regions where it is most expected, the report says.

"As soon as we realized that a negative humanitarian situation could occur, we opened an unprecedented humanitarian front. First of all, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation, together with Metinvest, DTEK - SCM businesses, is engaged in this. On the basis of Metinvest Poland, we opened a transshipment hub, where we accumulate humanitarian aid coming from different European countries. From there, aid goes to Ukraine and is sorted in a humanitarian center established in Zaporizhia," Metinvest Group CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said.

Aid is delivered from the Netherlands, Romania, Germany, the Baltic countries, Poland and Italy. At the same time, the company is open to partnership and invites everyone who wants and can help Ukraine, according to the press release.

The project does not provide for individual one-time donations, but it is a large-scale humanitarian aid.

A humanitarian coordinating center has been set up on the basis of Zaporizhstal, where cargo is delivered from Europe. It is here that volunteers - employees of Metinvest Group - receive goods, pack them, deliver them to locations, help refugees, the report says.

