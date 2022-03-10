Facts

19:30 10.03.2022

Evacuation of 234 children from vulnerable groups successfully completed from Kyiv, Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions to Poland - Social Policy Ministry

Evacuation of 234 children from vulnerable groups successfully completed from Kyiv, Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions to Poland - Social Policy Ministry

The Ministry of Social Policy announces the successful completion of the evacuation of 234 children from vulnerable groups from Kyiv, Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions to Poland.

"Maryna Lazebna, Minister of Social Policy, announced that the evacuation to Poland of three more groups of children from Kyiv, Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions, which include 234 children from vulnerable groups and 39 accompanying persons, has been successfully completed," the press service of the ministry said.

It is noted that the group includes orphans, children deprived of parental care, children from institutional establishments of the medical, educational and social sphere.

"All children are placed on the territory of Poland in pre-agreed places, provided with everything necessary," the ministry said.

According to the message, the accompanying persons are obliged to register the children with the consular office in the consular office in the host country within one working day.

