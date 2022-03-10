Due to massive shelling in Kharkiv, almost 350 residential buildings left without heat

In Kharkiv, as of March 10, 347 residential buildings remained without heat.

"Due to the massive shelling of certain areas of the city, heating networks and sources of heat supply were significantly damaged. As of March 10, large-scale damage remains that can be eliminated only after the end of hostilities. In this regard, it is impossible to restore heating in 347 houses," the press service of Kharkiv thermal networks reported on Facebook.

The message also contains a list of addresses of such houses.

At the same time, in the coming days, temperatures are predicted to drop to 10-15 degrees below zero at night.