19:59 09.03.2022

Stefanchuk calls on foreign politicians to record video message with hashtag #CloseSkyOverUkraine

1 min read

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk called on foreign politicians and parliamentarians to record and make public a 30-second video message to the heads of their states, parliaments and governments with the #CloseSkyOverUkraine hashtag, the website of the Ukrainian Parliament reports.

"Let them know that every second of inaction costs innocent lives and continues this senseless war started by a selfish tyrant. Ask them to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine!" Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

The head of parliament stressed that the creation of a no-fly zone could be a decisive factor in favor of Ukraine.

"This will help prevent thousands of unjustified deaths of the civilian population and will give our army the opportunity to focus on strategic goals – to repel the invaders and put an end to this terrible war," Stefanchuk stressed.

