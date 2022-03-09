Facts

Fedorov urges PayPall to start full-fledged work in Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has called on PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to launch all the functions of the payment service in Ukraine.

"The exit of the world's top companies from Russia is a new opportunity for Ukraine. I called on PayPall CEO Dan Schulman to finally open all the functions of the global payment service for Ukrainians. This is very important right now - in the context of mass internal and external migration," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The message emphasizes that PayPall is one of the world's leading payment systems that allow withdrawing money from different websites to your bank account, making purchases on the Internet, and also easily transferring money between accounts within the system.

"But, unfortunately, only one of the options of the payment system is available to Ukrainians so far – to spend money from their account, but not to receive it," the minister said.

As reported, the American payment system PayPal Holdings Inc. on March 5, 2022 officially terminated the provision of services in Russia.

Tags: #payments #operator #paypall
