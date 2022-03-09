Facts

12:38 09.03.2022

OECD suspends participation of Russia, Belarus in OECD bodies

2 min read

The Council of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has decided to immediately suspend the participation of Russia and Belarus in all its bodies, according to a statement on the organization's website.

"Further to its previous statements and decisions since 24 February 2022 in response to Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine, the OECD Council has decided to immediately suspend the participation of Russia and Belarus in OECD bodies," the OECD said.

The OECD Council will continue to review the situation as appropriate.

"OECD Members also tasked the Secretary-General to develop proposals to further strengthen support to the democratically elected government of Ukraine, including to support recovery and reconstruction," the OECD Council said.

Earlier, the OECD decided to formally terminate the accession process with Russia, which was postponed in 2014.

Established in 1961, the OECD is one of the leading economic organizations in the world, which includes 38 of the most developed countries. Currently it includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, the UK, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Israel, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Colombia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, USA, Turkey, Finland, France, Czech Republic, Chile, Switzerland, Sweden, Estonia, South Korea and Japan. The headquarters of the OECD is located in Paris.

Tags: #russia #belarus #war #oecd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:28 09.03.2022
Finland's Valio, Paulig leaving Russian market

Finland's Valio, Paulig leaving Russian market

12:08 09.03.2022
GE suspends operations in Russia, but to continue supporting existing power services

GE suspends operations in Russia, but to continue supporting existing power services

11:48 09.03.2022
Danes fight for Ukraine inside EU like Vikings – Ukrainian FM

Danes fight for Ukraine inside EU like Vikings – Ukrainian FM

11:41 09.03.2022
Danone suspends investment projects in Russia

Danone suspends investment projects in Russia

11:40 09.03.2022
Wagner PMC fighters already participating in Russian invasion of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence Agency

Wagner PMC fighters already participating in Russian invasion of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence Agency

11:33 09.03.2022
Members of OSCE SMM in Ukraine continue to evacuate

Members of OSCE SMM in Ukraine continue to evacuate

11:29 09.03.2022
Venice Commission initiates termination of Russian representative office in its composition - Constitutional Court

Venice Commission initiates termination of Russian representative office in its composition - Constitutional Court

11:28 09.03.2022
About 40,000 foreign military arrive in Kyiv, separate unit created for Canadians - Canadian TV presenter

About 40,000 foreign military arrive in Kyiv, separate unit created for Canadians - Canadian TV presenter

11:24 09.03.2022
NBU buys out war bonds for UAH 20 bln

NBU buys out war bonds for UAH 20 bln

11:05 09.03.2022
U.S. negotiating with WTO countries on Russia's possible future in the organization – White House

U.S. negotiating with WTO countries on Russia's possible future in the organization – White House

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

LATEST

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Enemy sabotage group destroyed in Kharkiv region - AFU General Staff

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

In Kharkiv, territorial defense brigade created from those liable for military service - Synehubov

UKRENERGO ANNOUNCES COMPLETE BLACKOUT AT CHORNOBYL NPP DUE TO INVADERS' ACTIVITIES

Canada to send highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine – Trudeau

ZELENSKY TO RUSSIAN SOLDIERS: NOTHING WAITS FOR YOU HERE BUT CAPTURE OR DEATH

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD