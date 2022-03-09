Facts

12:19 09.03.2022

Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, one policeman killed – National Police

On Wednesday, Russian invaders opened fire on Ukrainian law enforcement officers and civilians during the evacuation of the latter from Demydiv (Kyiv region), temporarily occupied by the invaders, Chief of the police of Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov has said.

"Today, during the evacuation of people from the occupied Demydiv, a policeman from Kyiv region, senior sergeant Oleksiy Ponomarenko, heroically died. The invaders opened fire in the direction of law enforcement officers and civilians," Nebytov wrote on Facebook.

He said that for the sake of saving people, Oleksiy paid the dearest – with his life.

"We are proud of the courage and self-sacrifice of the policeman. Even the death of our comrades will not stop us. We will continue to serve and protect, defend our Motherland and save people," Nebytov said.

