Nine Russian military detained in Mykolaiv region notified of suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's integrity - National Police

In Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, the police reported suspicion to another nine Russian servicemen who were detained on March 8.

"The detainees will be held criminally liable on the fact of an encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and on the fact of illegal crossing of the state border, combined with the use of weapons (Part 3 of Article 110, Part 3 of Article 332-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the National Police sais on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The National Police say that on March 8, on the territory of Snihurivka territorial community of Bashtansky district, representatives of the territorial defense, together with law enforcement officers, detained nine military of the Russian Federation, on the same day they were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

"They have now been notified of suspicion," the statement says.