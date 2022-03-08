Facts

17:19 08.03.2022

Over past six days, Ukraine receives 20,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid – Shmyhal

Over past six days, Ukraine receives 20,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid – Shmyhal

Over the past six days, almost 3,000 trucks have crossed the Ukrainian border, bringing in 20,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"On behalf of the government, I want to thank our partners, all the people who are helping Ukraine today. Over the past six days, almost 3,000 trucks have crossed the Ukrainian border, bringing in 20,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid. These are mainly food, clothing, medicines and medical supplies that the government is already sending to the regions," Shmyhal said in an address on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, according to him, more than UAH 10 billion was transferred to an account specially created by the National Bank of Ukraine to support the Ukrainian army.

