National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine has allowed Ukrainian banks to redeem cash hryvnia from foreign financial institutions for non-cash foreign currency in the amount up to the equivalent of EUR1 million per day.

Corresponding changes were made to Decree No. 18 of February 24, adopted on the day of the introduction of martial law, by Decree No. 36 of March 4.

Currently, many citizens of Ukraine complain that the exchange rate of hryvnia in cash abroad, especially in the border areas, where there are now a lot of Ukrainian refugees, is several times lower than the non-cash exchange rate. This decision should make it possible to increase the exchange rate of hryvnia in cash abroad.