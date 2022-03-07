Facts

14:05 07.03.2022

National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

1 min read
National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine has allowed Ukrainian banks to redeem cash hryvnia from foreign financial institutions for non-cash foreign currency in the amount up to the equivalent of EUR1 million per day.

Corresponding changes were made to Decree No. 18 of February 24, adopted on the day of the introduction of martial law, by Decree No. 36 of March 4.

Currently, many citizens of Ukraine complain that the exchange rate of hryvnia in cash abroad, especially in the border areas, where there are now a lot of Ukrainian refugees, is several times lower than the non-cash exchange rate. This decision should make it possible to increase the exchange rate of hryvnia in cash abroad.

Tags: #nbu #currency
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:59 05.03.2022
Over UAH 10 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Over UAH 10 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

15:37 04.03.2022
NBU allows traveling abroad with amounts over EUR 10,000 without supporting documents

NBU allows traveling abroad with amounts over EUR 10,000 without supporting documents

13:39 04.03.2022
NBU urges to disconnect Russia, Belarus from trade, info platforms Bloomberg and Refinitiv

NBU urges to disconnect Russia, Belarus from trade, info platforms Bloomberg and Refinitiv

17:56 03.03.2022
Setting prices in Ukraine in foreign currency illegal and immoral - National Bank

Setting prices in Ukraine in foreign currency illegal and immoral - National Bank

14:39 03.03.2022
Banking system of Ukraine remains stable, liquid – NBU governor

Banking system of Ukraine remains stable, liquid – NBU governor

14:15 03.03.2022
NBU postpones key policy rate decision

NBU postpones key policy rate decision

14:12 03.03.2022
NBU postpones key policy rate decision leaving it at 10%

NBU postpones key policy rate decision leaving it at 10%

15:03 02.03.2022
NBU urges foreign reinsurers to support Ukrainian insurance market

NBU urges foreign reinsurers to support Ukrainian insurance market

13:09 02.03.2022
NBU governor calls on IMF, G7 to block use of recent distribution of SDRs for Russia, Belarus

NBU governor calls on IMF, G7 to block use of recent distribution of SDRs for Russia, Belarus

10:05 02.03.2022
NBU allowed the withdrawal of cash in the equivalent of up to UAH 30,000 per day

NBU allowed the withdrawal of cash in the equivalent of up to UAH 30,000 per day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

Russian losses since invasion start exceed 11,000 military, 290 tanks, 46 planes, 68 helicopters – AFU General Staff

LATEST

AFU recaptures Mykolaiv airport from Russian troops – local authorities

Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Ministry of Agrarian Policy creates online platform to provide farmers for sowing season

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

Trial external assessment not to take place on March 19, 26 - Center for Education Quality Assessment

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN UKRAINE, RUSSIA TO BEGIN AT 16:00 - PODOLIAK

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD