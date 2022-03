Zelensky awards medal to heads of administrations and mayors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded medals to the heads of administrations and mayors who distinguished themselves in the defense of their communities.

The head of state said in a video message on Sunday evening, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III was awarded to head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Sinehubov, Mykolaiv Regional State Administration - Vitaliy Kim, Donetsk Regional State Administration - Pavlo Kyrylenko, Luhansk Regional State Administration – Serhiy Haidai, Chernihiv Regional State Administration - Viacheslav Chaus, Sumy Regional State Administration – Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

The Order of Courage was awarded to mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, Mykolaiv – Oleksandr Senkevych, Chernihiv - Viacheslav Atroschenko, Sumy – Oleksandr Lysenko, Kherson - Ihor Kolykhayev, Melitopol - Ivan Fedorov, Nova Kakhovka – Volodymyr Kovalenko.