As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

As a result of an attack by Russian troops, a television tower in Kharkiv was damaged, and television broadcasting was suspended, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniohubov has said.

"In Kharkiv, as a result of an attack by a Russian enemy, a television tower was damaged. Television broadcasting was suspended for a while," he said in his Telegram channel.

"According to a representative of the Broadcasting, radio communication and television concern, there is no signal yet. They will work on restoration, which will be announced later," Siniohubov said.