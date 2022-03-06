Facts

19:42 06.03.2022

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

1 min read
As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

As a result of an attack by Russian troops, a television tower in Kharkiv was damaged, and television broadcasting was suspended, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniohubov has said.

"In Kharkiv, as a result of an attack by a Russian enemy, a television tower was damaged. Television broadcasting was suspended for a while," he said in his Telegram channel.

"According to a representative of the Broadcasting, radio communication and television concern, there is no signal yet. They will work on restoration, which will be announced later," Siniohubov said.

Tags: #kharkiv #tv #tower
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:18 06.03.2022
Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

13:22 06.03.2022
Five or seven Russian aircraft constantly flying over Kharkiv bombing residential areas, one shot down in the morning – authorities

Five or seven Russian aircraft constantly flying over Kharkiv bombing residential areas, one shot down in the morning – authorities

10:14 06.03.2022
Defense of Kharkiv is very powerful, all enemy attempts to enter the city or pass through it fail – regional authorities

Defense of Kharkiv is very powerful, all enemy attempts to enter the city or pass through it fail – regional authorities

11:48 05.03.2022
Units of Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive near Kharkiv

Units of Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive near Kharkiv

20:57 04.03.2022
Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

17:16 04.03.2022
Information about occupation of TV tower in Melitopol, broadcast of Russian TV from it not true –Special Communications Service

Information about occupation of TV tower in Melitopol, broadcast of Russian TV from it not true –Special Communications Service

09:46 03.03.2022
Moldova halts rebroadcasting of Russian TV channels' news and analytical programs

Moldova halts rebroadcasting of Russian TV channels' news and analytical programs

09:17 03.03.2022
Number of casualties of attack in Izium grows to eight people – media

Number of casualties of attack in Izium grows to eight people – media

18:31 02.03.2022
Four people killed, 15 wounded as result of morning shelling in Kharkiv – National Police

Four people killed, 15 wounded as result of morning shelling in Kharkiv – National Police

18:11 02.03.2022
Gas main damaged by air attack in Kharkiv region, more than 40,000 people cut off from gas – GTSOU

Gas main damaged by air attack in Kharkiv region, more than 40,000 people cut off from gas – GTSOU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

LATEST

Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

UKRAINE INTRODUCES LICENSING FOR EXPORT OF WHEAT, CORN, POULTRY MEAT, CHICKEN EGGS, SUNFLOWER OIL – RESOLUTION

Zelensky, Italian PM discuss Russian nuclear terrorism

Kuleba calls on world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, posting picture of 500 kg Russian bomb fell on residential building

Zelensky, Johnson agree on next joint steps to counter Russian aggression

UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

TV TOWER DAMAGED IN KHARKIV: BROADCAST IS CUT OFF – ENERGOATOM

Russian troops once again disrupt creation of humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD