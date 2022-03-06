Kuleba urges Ukrainians abroad to hold public events in support of Ukraine's accession to EU as soon as possible

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Ukrainians abroad to hold public events in support of Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible.

"I call on every Ukrainian who lives abroad or temporarily stays there, every member of the Ukrainian diaspora to mobilize and next week hold powerful public events in all EU countries in support of Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible," Kuleba said an online briefing on Sunday.

According to him, now is a unique moment, since Ukraine registers in all EU countries an increase in the level of support for Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"This is a unique moment, hundreds of thousands and millions of EU citizens are on your side. Reach out to them, mobilize with them and make sure that their governments hear them and that such decisions on Ukraine's membership in the EU are made as quickly as possible" Kuleba noted.