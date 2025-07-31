Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:48 31.07.2025

Co-founder of monobank Gorokhovsky involved in Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's business affairs until June 2019 – London court

Oleg Gorokhovsky, co-founder of Fintech Band LLC (monobank) and former First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at PrivatBank prior to its nationalization, continued participating in business matters involving the bank's former owners, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, until June 2019, according to a ruling by Justice William Trower of the High Court of Justice in London.

The judgment, published Wednesday as part of the ongoing lawsuit filed by PrivatBank against its former owners, states that "credible evidence of communications between Gorokhovsky and Kolomoisky" supports the finding. The court also noted that Gorokhovsky, who owned a 0.38% stake in the bank, approved 129 relevant loan transactions and maintained close contact with Kolomoisky, as well as with former deputy board members Tymur Novikov and Volodymyr Yatsenko, even after the bank's nationalization.

Justice Trower the co-founder of Fintech Band attended at least one meeting in Geneva in February 2018 and in June 2018 lunched with Kolomoisky and Novikov on the shores of the lake.

"The tone of the correspondence surrounding that meeting indicates an intimate personal relationship with Mr Kolomoisky which seems to have continued into 2019, flying with Mr Dubilet and members of his family to Dnipro in June 2019 on Mr Kolomoisky's private jet," he said.

Justice Trower also said that there were also bank-related messages in which Gorokhovsky was seeking instructions from Kolomoisky for the making of an unidentified payment and in which they exchanged forthright views on what they both regarded as the incompetence of the bank's post-nationalisation management.

He added that although it was submitted on behalf of Bogolyubov that there was no contemporaneous evidence that Gorokhovsky had ever demonstrated any loyalty to him, that does not tell the whole story.

