Facts

22:34 04.03.2022

About 100 people may be under rubble in Borodianka – Emergency Service

In the village of Borodianka in Kyiv region, about 100 people may be under the rubble of houses, Radio Liberty said, citing press secretary of the regional administration of the State Emergency Service Viktoria Ruban.

"About 100 people may be under the rubble of houses in Borodianka in Kyiv region, their fate is unknown," Ruban said.

According to her, rescuers do not yet have access to the victims, because on Thursday, March 3, a group of rescuers from the State Emergency Service went to Borodianka and was fired upon by Russian occupiers.

As a result of an air strike by the aggressor in Borodianka, several residential buildings were destroyed.

21:04 04.03.2022
Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

20:57 04.03.2022
Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

20:27 04.03.2022
EBA urges global drug manufacturers to stop investing in Russia

19:47 04.03.2022
World Nuclear Association due to Russian aggression, seizure of Zaporizhia NPP calls for creating security zones around all NPPs in Ukraine

18:54 04.03.2022
Currency.com donates $1 mln to support humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

17:42 04.03.2022
Ukrenergo asks consumers not to turn off power in response to fake promotions

15:37 04.03.2022
SBU detains Russian special services agent in Dnipro, Russian-occupation fighter in Luhansk, pro-Russia agitator in Cherkasy region

15:22 04.03.2022
US Embassy: Russian attack on Zaporizhia NPP is war crime

14:31 04.03.2022
Stefanchuk, Metsola, heads of EU parliaments discuss Ukraine's immediate EU aspirations

14:15 04.03.2022
UN Human Rights Council establishes commission to investigate war crimes against Ukrainians – Zelensky

