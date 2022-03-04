About 100 people may be under rubble in Borodianka – Emergency Service

In the village of Borodianka in Kyiv region, about 100 people may be under the rubble of houses, Radio Liberty said, citing press secretary of the regional administration of the State Emergency Service Viktoria Ruban.

"About 100 people may be under the rubble of houses in Borodianka in Kyiv region, their fate is unknown," Ruban said.

According to her, rescuers do not yet have access to the victims, because on Thursday, March 3, a group of rescuers from the State Emergency Service went to Borodianka and was fired upon by Russian occupiers.

As a result of an air strike by the aggressor in Borodianka, several residential buildings were destroyed.